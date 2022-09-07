Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick is on a mission to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage.

is on a mission, to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage.
is on a mission, to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick is on a mission, to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage.

According to student loan hero, more than 1 in 5 U.S. families have student loan debt.

Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick offers high school students skilled trade education for free. The Centers Frederick location offers 6 programs.

“Multi-Media, combination welding, construction technology, diagnostic aide and nurse assistant for high school students, cosmetology and we also offer a flex LPN program,” Mandy Carter the centers career counselor.

While it is free for high school students, it s not free for adults but still gives them a trade skill.

“There is such a lack of skilled workers it seems in our area, that our students who are certified can go straight to work, most of them have zero debt and they just get to start building their lives right away,” said Carter

Tanna Tanner is a junior at Synder High school and is in the welding program. She said even though this is a male dominant industry, she likes welding and proving how strong girls can be.

“Starting at a young age like this. Even starting in high school, you just get so much experience. And then when you get out into the real world and that’s what you want to turn into your whole life, and that’s what you want to then you can take it far and go beyond with it,” Tanner said.

Seniors Allie Florens and Anna Bobb are attending the nursing program. When they graduate from Snyder High School this year, they’re going to have their CNA.

“All the stress is worth it, like in the end and you’re going to clinicals and helping people It’s worth the stress,” said Bobb,

" I would 100 percent same the same, get that CNA in high school so as soon as your out your are already a step ahead for any medical field,” said Florens.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
LPD is looking for Michael Timms, a 42-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, who...
LPD searches for person of interest in connection to Saturday shooting
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a...
LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting
Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash

Latest News

7News was joined by Tracy Gann and Krystal Stone, the founders of the newly formed Integrity...
INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team
7News was joined by Tracy Gann and Krystal Stone, the founders of the newly formed Integrity...
INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Quiet finish to the workweek with a short-lived cooldown ahead
Lawton Area Transit System
Lack of bus benches in Lawton