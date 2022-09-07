LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick is on a mission, to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage.

According to student loan hero, more than 1 in 5 U.S. families have student loan debt.

Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick offers high school students skilled trade education for free. The Centers Frederick location offers 6 programs.

“Multi-Media, combination welding, construction technology, diagnostic aide and nurse assistant for high school students, cosmetology and we also offer a flex LPN program,” Mandy Carter the centers career counselor.

While it is free for high school students, it s not free for adults but still gives them a trade skill.

“There is such a lack of skilled workers it seems in our area, that our students who are certified can go straight to work, most of them have zero debt and they just get to start building their lives right away,” said Carter

Tanna Tanner is a junior at Synder High school and is in the welding program. She said even though this is a male dominant industry, she likes welding and proving how strong girls can be.

“Starting at a young age like this. Even starting in high school, you just get so much experience. And then when you get out into the real world and that’s what you want to turn into your whole life, and that’s what you want to then you can take it far and go beyond with it,” Tanner said.

Seniors Allie Florens and Anna Bobb are attending the nursing program. When they graduate from Snyder High School this year, they’re going to have their CNA.

“All the stress is worth it, like in the end and you’re going to clinicals and helping people It’s worth the stress,” said Bobb,

" I would 100 percent same the same, get that CNA in high school so as soon as your out your are already a step ahead for any medical field,” said Florens.

