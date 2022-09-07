Expert Connections
INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 84-year-old Margie Pickens was reported missing out of Duncan in mid-June and her whereabouts are still unknown, despite several search parties scouring the greater Duncan area for months.

Two Duncan women felt a calling shortly after the Silver Alert was issued for Pickens, and now that calling has turned into a mission.

7News was joined by Tracy Gann and Krystal Stone, the founders of the newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue Team, who told us more about what lead them to start their new company and where they hope it goes from here.

For more information on Integrity Search and Rescue, or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

