INTERVIEW: United Way Blue Tie Gala kicks off Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is set to host its 5th annual Blue Tie Gala this week, with the theme “Wanderlust.”

7News was joined by Campaign Chair for the gala Mark Scott to tell us more about the gala, which will be held this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m., featuring live entertainment, both live and silent auctions, and much more.

