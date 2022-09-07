Lawton first U.S. city with gas under $3, according to Gas Buddy analyst

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After months of record high gas prices across the country, Lawton is now the first city in the U.S., where the average price of a gallon of gas is under $3.

That’s according to a social media post by Patrick De Haan, an author and Petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy.

Haan said Lawton’s average is currently $2.95, which is a sharp decrease when compared to June of 2022, when Lawton’s highest average was recorded at $4.50, according to Triple-A.

Meanwhile, the average price of gas in Comanche County sits just above $3, while the average price of a gallon in Jackson County is $3.26 and $3.38 in Stephens County.

