LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently on the look out for a suspect in connection to the shooting which occurred at EZGO on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ.
Swearingen is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, who is 5′8′ and 152 lbs.
If you have information about Swearingen, or his whereabouts, you are asked to call (580) 581-3250
