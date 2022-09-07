LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently on the look out for a suspect in connection to the shooting which occurred at EZGO on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ.

Swearingen is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, who is 5′8′ and 152 lbs.

If you have information about Swearingen, or his whereabouts, you are asked to call (580) 581-3250

