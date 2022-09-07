Expert Connections
Memorial Walk and Dedication to be held Saturday to honor 9/11 victims

The Girl Scout Gold Award 9/11 Memorial Walk and Dedication is coming to Lawton on Saturday, Sept. 10, to honor the seven Oklahomans who perished in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Girl Scout Gold Award 9/11 Memorial Walk and Dedication is coming to Lawton on Saturday, Sept. 10, to honor the seven Oklahomans who perished in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The walk will be held at the Lawton Public Safety Facility at 100 S. Railroad St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will include a tribute to Eisenhower High School alumni U.S. Army Spec. Chin Sun Pak “Sunny’ Well who was at the Pentagon that day.

Organizers will be accepting donations from attendees to participate and memorial t-shirts are only $15.

All proceeds will go towards a memorial at the Public Safety Facility.

