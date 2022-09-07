Expert Connections
New Bivalent COVID-19 booster now available in southwest Oklahoma

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in southwest Oklahoma, as county health departments begin offering Bivalent boosters for Moderna and Pfizer re
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in southwest Oklahoma, as county health departments begin offering Bivalent boosters for Moderna and Pfizer recipients.

They are administering the boosters to anyone who has completed either company’s vaccine, as long as its been at least two months since their last vaccination or booster.

Janene Atchley, a district nurse manager, said the vaccine will be at any county health department, and urges its importance to the community.

“Just like any vaccine, we get a flu shot every year but we still sometimes get the flu, but it does prevent acute illness, hospitalization and death, it does decrease that risk,” said Atchley.

At this time, the booster is only available to people age 12 and up.

If you’ve misplaced your vaccination card, you should still be able to get the booster and be issued a new card if needed.

