Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Remembrance 5k Run/Walk

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about a handful of upcoming events, like their Remembrance 5k Run/Walk happening this weekend.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 9th, at LETRA, their final Wine and Paint event will take place. Tickets will cost $35 per person and include the first drink and paint supplies.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th, at the Quinette Pool on post, a Doggie Days of Summer Pool Party will take place. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring your furry friend out to enjoy a few laps with some friends. Prizes for the Laziest Sunbather, Best Water Fetch, and Biggest Splash will be given out.

The Quinette Pool will also extend its hours to celebrate the ongoing summer temps.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 11th, at the 3 Mile Track on post, there will be a Remembrance 5k Run/Walk to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. The event is free to attend but will have limited edition t-shirts and medals on sale for $25.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

