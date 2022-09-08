Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Sunny & warm on game day ahead of ‘cool’ front arriving on Sunday

Limited rain chances next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with light winds will aid in temperatures cooling quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s.

Expect a sunny end to the workweek with highs topping out between 93-95°. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Weather will not impact any local Friday night football games this week.

It’ll be a warm start to the weekend due to prefrontal warming with highs topping out in the mid 90s. A front is still scheduled to move through on Sunday increasing clouds and bringing the chance for isolated showers and non-severe storms. The area with the best chance for rain will be along I-40 and near HW-283. Unfortunately, there will be a limited coverage of rain across Texoma with most areas staying dry.

The ridge of high pressure located over the Desert Southwest will gradually expand eastward allowing for a short-lived cooldown behind the front. Temperatures are forecast to warm back into the mid-to-upper 90s by the middle of next week.

