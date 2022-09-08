Apache Casino makes donation to LPD picnic for kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel donated bicycles, concert tickets, and sponsorship funding to the Lawton Police Department for their annual Cops N Kids Picnic which happens on Saturday, September 17th.

A plethora of organizations and festivities will be at the picnic. There will be Comanche County law enforcement agencies and fire departments on site, vendor booths, games, and free food.

The Public Information Officer for the Lawton Police Department said this is a wonderful opportunity for community engagement.

“For the Lawton Police Department this is a phenomenal deal when entities in the community do something to give back to the community,” LPD PIO Andrew Grubbs said. “For the Lawton Police Department to be a facilitator of the Cops and Kids Picnic and allowing these other entities to come together, this is a phenomenal thing for us.”

He added on top of donating the bikes, concert tickets, and sponsorship, the Apache Casino has also offered their facility for the Lawton Police Department to host their active shooter presentations. They are currently working to schedule that event.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.