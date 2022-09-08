Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The announcement on Thursday comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a...
LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting
Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody...
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
LPD is looking for Michael Timms, a 42-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, who...
LPD searches for person of interest in connection to Saturday shooting

Latest News

Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured
Highs this afternoon will be slightly cooler compared to yesterday
First Alert Forecast | 9/8AM
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe