First Alert Forecast | 9/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For today, ample sunshine is expected. Highs this afternoon will be slightly cooler compared to yesterday as many this afternoon will top out in the lower 90s. North to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

The sunshine continues into Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday Night Football, week 2- Game of the Week is Lawton High versus MacArthur Highlanders with kickoff at 7PM. Temperatures to start the game are looking to be in the low 90s with clear skies and light winds. By the end of the game, temperatures will fall only into the low 80s.

The ridge of high pressure will weaken allowing for a cold front to move in Saturday night. Pre-frontal warming will soar temperatures into the mid to upper 90s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. South to east winds at 5 to 15mph. You get the best of both worlds over the weekend because once the front moves in highs on Sunday will fall into the upper 80s for all locations. Limited moisture in place will hinder precipitation chances that could develop along the frontal boundary. Models are showing the best chance for any rain will be near I-40.

We’ll remain in the upper 80s for highs on Monday but the battle between summer & fall will be brief because by the middle of next week highs will soar into the upper 90s for all locations!

Have a great day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.