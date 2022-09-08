Funds secured to begin Gold Star Memorial build

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will soon be built in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park.

The monument is being built by the Woody Williams Foundation, which has helped install over 100 monuments around the nation.

Local realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland and Liberty National Bank provided financial support to get the monument built.

The President of Liberty National Bank said once he heard about the Gold Star Monument it became an important topic for him.

“This monument is going to give individuals a place to come and pay tribute to their fallen loved ones,” Liberty National Bank President Mark Henry said. “Also, it’s going to give us and others an opportunity to come here and say thank you to the men and women of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in giving their life.”

Henry said he couldn’t think of a more appropriate place in the Lawton-Fort Sill area more fitting than Elmer Thomas Park, and that it’s important we always remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

