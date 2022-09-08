Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Memphis police search for man driving around, shooting at people

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.(Memphis Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Memphis and the surrounding area are searching for a man they say has been driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live.

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place. They say he is armed and dangerous and responsible for many shootings around the city.

WMC reports that police say the spree began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memphis police had previously reported two shootings around the same time, one of which resulted in a man’s death, but officers have not yet said if the incidents are related.

Officials initially said the suspect was in a blue sedan, but they now believe he is in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas tag AEV63K.

KAIT reports law enforcement have pursued the suspect into Arkansas, but there is currently no official word on his location or direction of travel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a...
LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
LPD is looking for Michael Timms, a 42-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, who...
LPD searches for person of interest in connection to Saturday shooting
Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody...
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A young member of the LGBTQ+ community attempts suicide every 45 seconds, according to The...
LGBTQ+ youth are at an increased risk of suicide: Here’s how you can help