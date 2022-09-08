Several Oklahoma non-profits taking part in Texoma Gives on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help.

Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.

The event is run by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation but serves organizations outside of Wichita Falls, including several in Oklahoma.

Below is a full list of Oklahoma-based organizations who are a part of the event:

Lawton AMBUCS

Lawton , Oklahoma

CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, Inc.

Lawton, Oklahoma

Marie Detty Youth & Family Services Center

LAWTON, Oklahoma

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma

Lawton, Oklahoma

Hearts that Care Volunteer Health Clinic

Lawton , Oklahoma

Lawton Community Theatre

Lawton, Oklahoma

Museum of the Great Plains

Lawton, Oklahoma

Center for Creative Living

Lawton, Oklahoma

Valley View Volunteer Fire Department

Lawton, Oklahoma

Camp Lu Jo

Faxon , Oklahoma

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Association

Duncan, Oklahoma

West Central Oklahoma FCA-Kathy Wilson Area Rep.

Marlow, Oklahoma

One True Light

Duncan, Oklahoma

Chisholm Trail Arts Council

Duncan, Oklahoma

Stephens County Humane Society

Duncan, Oklahoma

Christian Helping Hands/Heather’s Hope

Comanche, Oklahoma

Big Pasture Education Foundation

Randlett, Oklahoma

In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.

If you want to make a tax-deductible donation to any of these groups, visit texomagives.org.

