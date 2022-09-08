Several Oklahoma non-profits taking part in Texoma Gives on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help.
Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
The event is run by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation but serves organizations outside of Wichita Falls, including several in Oklahoma.
Below is a full list of Oklahoma-based organizations who are a part of the event:
Lawton AMBUCS
Lawton , Oklahoma
CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, Inc.
Lawton, Oklahoma
Marie Detty Youth & Family Services Center
LAWTON, Oklahoma
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma
Lawton, Oklahoma
Hearts that Care Volunteer Health Clinic
Lawton , Oklahoma
Lawton Community Theatre
Lawton, Oklahoma
Museum of the Great Plains
Lawton, Oklahoma
Center for Creative Living
Lawton, Oklahoma
Valley View Volunteer Fire Department
Lawton, Oklahoma
Camp Lu Jo
Faxon , Oklahoma
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Association
Duncan, Oklahoma
West Central Oklahoma FCA-Kathy Wilson Area Rep.
Marlow, Oklahoma
One True Light
Duncan, Oklahoma
Chisholm Trail Arts Council
Duncan, Oklahoma
Stephens County Humane Society
Duncan, Oklahoma
Christian Helping Hands/Heather’s Hope
Comanche, Oklahoma
Big Pasture Education Foundation
Randlett, Oklahoma
In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.
If you want to make a tax-deductible donation to any of these groups, visit texomagives.org.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.