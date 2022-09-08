Expert Connections
Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured

Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
By Amanda Alvarado and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A University of Kentucky student was shot at a party on the campus late Wednesday, WKYT reported.

Thursday morning, Jason Almanza-Arroyo was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

The shooting happened at a house on University Avenue on the University of Kentucky campus.

Police said two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument

A University of Kentucky spokesperson said a bullet hit one student directly. Ten other students were injured by shrapnel.

All the students are expected to recover.

