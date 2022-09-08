Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison

Expert Connections
A Texas woman accused of bringing drugs into a Lawton prison has been arrested.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman accused of bringing contraband into a Lawton prison has been arrested.

Karina Martinez is charged with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Investigators say on September 4, she delivered a small package containing drugs to an inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility during visitation.

They say the package had over 300 blue pills, 10 grams of methamphetamine and 25 grams of marijuana.

Martinez was arrested, and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

