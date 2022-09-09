7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings a quick taste of Fall Sunday, but summer battles back by the middle of next

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with temperatures falling quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. If you capture tonight’s Full Corn Moon, feel free to share it with us at weatherpics@kswo.com.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, bright and sunny with highs topping out in the low 90s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon with a cold front moving into the area late in the evening. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible into the overnight hours.

On Sunday, a mostly cloudy start with a decrease in clouds during the afternoon as the dry air filters in. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with fall-like temperatures warming into the low 80s. Expect breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure will expand eastward allowing for only a short-lived cool down with temperatures soaring back into the mid-to-upper 90s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.