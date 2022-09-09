First Alert Forecast | 9/9AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re in the 60s with clear skies and calm conditions as you’re waking up this Friday morning. Today overall will be another quiet weather day with skies remaining mostly sunny. Highs will rise into the mid 90s for areas along and west of I-44 with low 90s expected along the highway-81 corridor. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday Night Football or any Friday night plans look to be A-OK as conditions will stay dry and quiet. Temperatures by 7PM tonight will fall into the upper 80s with upper 70s expected by 10 tonight. Overnight a trough will dig across the Central Plains and a cold front will advance southward. Behind the front will be strong north winds and cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Saturday will see more summer-like weather with highs staying in the low to mid 90s. South to east winds at 5 to 15mph and mostly sunny skies.

The cold front will move in Saturday night increasing wind gusts into the 20s and 30s with the passage. Rain showers aren’t out of the question for some locations but given the lack of moisture, it’s likely that most will remain dry. Highest chance for precipitation will stay confined to northern Oklahoma. No strong or severe storms are expected and whatever does fall will be light.

We’ll see a brief taste of Fall on Sunday as highs will be in the 80s for most of southwest Oklahoma & north Texas. Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with north winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will be a beautiful/ refreshing and comfortable day so make sure to get outside and enjoy it!!

Morning temperatures on Monday will start in the upper 50s to low 60s with clear skies and light winds.

An upper-level trough will move eastward across the United States amplifying a ridge of high pressure towards the southwest. This ridge will strengthen and move east over our area resulting in a rapid warm up through next week. Monday will stay in the upper 80s by we’ll see temperatures for the remainder of next week in the mid to upper 90s. Dry conditions with plenty of sunshine is also expected during this time.

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

