Furry Friend Friday: Dog Park Etiquette

By Cade Taylor and Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this week’s adoptable pet, an adorable 2-year-old Blue Heeler mix, and basic dog park etiquette to follow.

Rodrick says the 2-year-old pup is shy at first but super friendly and quickly warms up to new people. He also said that it’s essential your pets be vaccinated before attending dog parks, bring adequate water, and adhere to all signs posted in the area.

