LPD releases name of driver in fatal east Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released an update in the ongoing investigation of a fatal crash in late August which took the life of a Lawton woman.

Mason Mulvaney, 18, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle which hit and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of NE Flower Mound Road and Cache Road.

Mulvaney and his two passengers, which have not been identified by police due to them being juveniles, have been in the hospital since the crash but police say they are now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

LPD says charges in the case are still pending while detectives continue their investigation into the wreck.

