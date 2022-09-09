STEM focused open house held on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A STEM-focused Open House event was held on Fort Sill yesterday.

The STEM Center of Innovation Open House was hosted at the Fort Sill Youth Center. Raytheon Technologies partnered with the Boys and Girls Club for the event, and organizers stressed the importance of passing on STEM knowledge to kids.

Julia Sibilla, Garrison Deputy Commander, said, “Our military kids are the future, not only of our military but also the country. So the smarter they are, the more engaged, the more their skills are developed, and how creative and innovative they are, the better it is, not only for our military but for our country.”

The kids participating in the event also said it’s a value in their lives and were thrilled to be a part of the Open House.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.