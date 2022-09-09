Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A 16-year-old died Tuesday night after being hit by a semi-truck on a portion of Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas woman accused of bringing drugs into a Lawton prison has been arrested.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody...
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ, a black male with...
LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a 'serious'...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

Latest News

Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster