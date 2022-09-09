Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road.

Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in the deadly crash that claimed the life of 62 year old Jennie Mangold.

Two juveniles were also in Mulvaney’s car.

All three were treated and released from the hospital

Police say no charges have been filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Neighbors living along the street say they frequently witness vehicles racing on the roadway.

”You can hear the engines, you can just hear them whizzing by and the tires when they try and stop real quick and stuff. When we are in our backyard, you can just see them,” homeowner Crystal Basa said.

7News has reported on five serious car accidents on Flowermound road that resulted in injuries, hospitalizations or death since 2019.

”The cars are so close. If anybody whizzes off the road it’ll be in our back yard it’ll be in our backyard and maybe hit the house,” Basa said.

Neighbors say they have noticed more police patrolling the area since the crash.

Basa says she hopes this will make the area safer.

”Recently, I’ve noticed the police so I’m hoping it will calm down a little bit but I don’t know. Kids are gonna do what they want to do.”

7News has requested records of all serious car crashes along Flowermound road over the past three years from Lawton Police.

We have yet to received those records.

Police can’t say if drag racing had anything to do with the latest fatal crash but they are accepting statements from people who have witnessed drag racing in the area.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.