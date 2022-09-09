Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County District Attorney’s office has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting at a local gas station.

Kenard Swearingen Jr. has been named as the in the shooting which injured two at an EZ Go located at Flower Mound and Gore in east Lawton.

The warrant lists two charges for Swearingen, who also goes by “KJ,” both charges are shooting with intent to kill.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Swearingen, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

