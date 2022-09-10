Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Blast of Cool Incoming Overnight

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

It’s safe to assume that here in the Southern Plains, we really shouldn’t expect consistent fall-like weather until after astronomical fall (what most consider to be the first official day of fall) arrives on September 22nd, despite meteorological fall having started back at the beginning of this month. With that being said, a short but well-warranted taste of fall-like weather is making it’s way south across Texoma this evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

A cold front currently in northern portions of Southwest Oklahoma is bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds, increased cloud coverage, and some isolated rain showers. Winds tonight will pick up out of the north at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will cool down from the mid 80s around sunset to the low 60s and upper 50s by sunrise on Sunday. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies move in overnight. Rain will remain isolated as most won’t see more than a rain showier or two, with coverage mainly for areas in northern and western Texoma.

For Sunday, clouds will begin decreasing throughout tomorrow as the front pushes south out of the viewing area. Winds will stay gusty out of the north at 10-20 mph, but will calm down as we approach the early evening. Temperatures will be cool, only topping out in the low/mid 80s by the afternoon, along with drier conditions as well to set up for a very comfortable Sunday (well, besides it being slightly on the windy side).

We will being our warm up very quickly, getting into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday along with mostly sunny skies. The majority of next week will see tons of sunshine as a high-pressure ridge moves east across the country. Highs will get to become very-unseasonable as temperatures reach the mid/upper 90s by the second half of next week. So it looks like summer is going to stick around for at least another week.

Oh well, guess it makes sense that’s why the first official day of fall isn’t until the 22nd. But knowing how this summer has been, it will probably take a little longer than that. Enjoy the cooler weather tomorrow while it lasts, because it doesn’t look to be returning anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD releases name of driver in fatal east Lawton crash
Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to...
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ, a black male with...
Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
A Texas woman accused of bringing drugs into a Lawton prison has been arrested.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison

Latest News

Today’s highs of upper 80s may feel very summer-esque. That’s all set to change with the...
First Alert Forecast- Season Confusion
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings a quick taste of Fall Sunday, but summer battles back by the middle of next
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
Today overall will be another quiet weather day with skies remaining mostly sunny
First Alert Forecast | 9/9AM