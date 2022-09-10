7News First Alert Weather: Blast of Cool Incoming Overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

It’s safe to assume that here in the Southern Plains, we really shouldn’t expect consistent fall-like weather until after astronomical fall (what most consider to be the first official day of fall) arrives on September 22nd, despite meteorological fall having started back at the beginning of this month. With that being said, a short but well-warranted taste of fall-like weather is making it’s way south across Texoma this evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

A cold front currently in northern portions of Southwest Oklahoma is bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds, increased cloud coverage, and some isolated rain showers. Winds tonight will pick up out of the north at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will cool down from the mid 80s around sunset to the low 60s and upper 50s by sunrise on Sunday. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies move in overnight. Rain will remain isolated as most won’t see more than a rain showier or two, with coverage mainly for areas in northern and western Texoma.

For Sunday, clouds will begin decreasing throughout tomorrow as the front pushes south out of the viewing area. Winds will stay gusty out of the north at 10-20 mph, but will calm down as we approach the early evening. Temperatures will be cool, only topping out in the low/mid 80s by the afternoon, along with drier conditions as well to set up for a very comfortable Sunday (well, besides it being slightly on the windy side).

We will being our warm up very quickly, getting into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday along with mostly sunny skies. The majority of next week will see tons of sunshine as a high-pressure ridge moves east across the country. Highs will get to become very-unseasonable as temperatures reach the mid/upper 90s by the second half of next week. So it looks like summer is going to stick around for at least another week.

Oh well, guess it makes sense that’s why the first official day of fall isn’t until the 22nd. But knowing how this summer has been, it will probably take a little longer than that. Enjoy the cooler weather tomorrow while it lasts, because it doesn’t look to be returning anytime soon.

