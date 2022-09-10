First Alert Forecast- Season Confusion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Is it fall? Why is it meteorological fall if it still feels like meteorological summer? Why is there an astronomical fall AND a meteorological fall? Was there a two-for-one special on falls? So many questions, so little blog space.

While today’s highs of upper 80s may feel very summer-esque, that’s all set to change with the passage of a cold front this evening and tomorrow morning... for a while anyway. Late tonight and early into your Sunday, a front moved by deep troughing action will sweep through Oklahoma and Texas, dropping Sunday’s high temperatures to the low 80s.

And temps aren’t the only thing falling... we may have some rain associated with the frontal passage as well. Chances are slim, only sitting at 10% overnight, but with drought conditions the way they are, it seems like we’re in a beggars/choosers situation. Any showers would be quick, isolated, and light, and the area of interest is the northwest corner of Texoma.

Overnight lows drop to the high 50s making for the first chilly nights we’ve had in a while.

Our little flash of fall, however, won’t stick around. By the time Monday rolls around, a high pressure dome begins to move over the south, bringing back high 80s for Monday and mid-90s from Tuesday on.

Skies do remain consistently sunny or mostly sunny throughout the next seven days., despite all the temperature fluctuation (though some cloud cover is expected along the frontal region).

It seems like our neck of the woods can’t make up its mind about which season it is!

-Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

