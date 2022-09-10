Expert Connections
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday.

One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in Cotton County, near Randlett.

The report says they’re still investigating what exactly led up to the crash and identified 41-year-old Michael Marlow as the person who went to the hospital with head and internal injuries.

The condition of both drivers, seatbelt use and cause of the collision are under investigation.

