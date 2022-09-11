7News First Alert Weather: Summertime rebound in September

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

As quickly as this early fall-like weather arrived, it leaves just as fast with a change in the upper-level weather pattern bringing yet another surge of summer to the Southern Plains. We will ride out these cool conditions for at least the rest of the night as clear skies and light winds shifting out of the north-to-south at 5-10 mph will allow temperatures to fall into the mid/upper 50s when waking up on Monday morning.

Tomorrow will start a trend of conditions that we will become quickly familiar with over the next week. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s with winds back out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday, and pretty much through until next weekend, will see temperatures in the mid/upper 90s, mostly sunny skies, and southerly winds around 10-15 mph on most days. The reasoning for the heat and sunshine this week is a high-pressure ridge that will move overhead from the west over the next several days, and will dominate the upper levels through the foreseeable future. There is the potential for a couple stray light showers on Tuesday with a fringe trough embedded within the high-pressure ridge, but the chances and coverage for it on models is so low that I don’t even have it listed on the 7 day forecast, but I’m letting you know it can’t be ruled out as most will experience a sunny and unseasonably hot late summer day.

Some other minor things to point out is there will be some clouds passing through late on Wednesday and parts of the day on Thursday for some partly cloudy conditions, but will only decrease our temperatures by a degree or two. By next weekend, some places will be flirting with the triple digits. Our bonus forecast is showing a copy-paste of this week to the following week, with little-to-no chance of relief or fall-like weather in sight.

