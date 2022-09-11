9/11 Memorial Site Dedication

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The grounds for a future 9/11 memorial were dedicated Saturday morning outside of the Lawton Public Safety Building.

The memorial will honor seven people with ties to Oklahoma that lost their lives that day, including a graduate from Eisenhower high that was working in the Pentagon during the attack.

”To see the two towers and the pentagon right in front of them I feel like it really just kind of bring the huge significance of that day into a small space that is approachable and that is kind of permeable to people’s memory in a way that they can actually relate to,” project founder Teresa Leday-Mauney said.

The memorial is a project Leday-Mauney has been working on for four years.

During high school, the project earned her the Girl Scout Gold award, but even as a college student, she is still dedicated to completing the effort.

Even though Leday-Mauney was only two years old on the day of the attacks, she says the day is still significant to her.

”Especially the older one’s that remember that experience and remember where they were, what they were doing and the phone calls that they had... so learning about it only through school I felt that it was really important,” Leday-Mauney said.

The project is set to be complete within the year, with a groundbreaking happening soon.

