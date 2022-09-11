Expert Connections
Bray-Doyle Highschool E-sports team competes in tournament

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County’s only E-sports team took part in a tournament Saturday morning.

The Bray-Doyle E-sports team held their tournament with the Oklahoma Scholastic E-sports league where multiple schools around Oklahoma play against each other. They compete with games like Halo and Call of duty.

Coach of the team, Kyle Holman said being a part of E-sports can give students a purpose.

“Outside of playing games its the affect it has on these kids and gives them something a goal to strive for,” said Holman.

He also says this team is about more than just video games, it helps give them valuable life lessons.

“I want them to get a sense of belonging, I want them to get a sense of strength and a sense of cooperation and teamwork that they may not get in other cases,” said Holman.

He said he has watched the students grow and form bonds between each other.

“Some of these kids would not be friends with each other if it was not for this team, even though it’s a small pool like Bray it’s great to see the way they interact, its great to see the way they have become friends, and it’s great to see how some of them have grown just because now they are a part of something,” he said.

Some of the students said they are happy to finally feel like they fit in somewhere.

You can watch the team play on Twitch by searching for Bray_Doyle_esports or look for them on Facebook.

