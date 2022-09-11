Buffalo Soldiers clean-up Cache Rd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers cleaned up part of Cache rd. on Saturday.

Volunteers wore vests and gloves while they filled trash bags of litter from each side of the street.

The group adopted two miles on the northwestern end of the road leading into Lawton two years ago and is dedicated to keeping the area litter free.

According to the organization’s president, they chose to adopt this portion of Cache because its one of the first parts of the city visitors see when they drive in.

“The avenue coming in is from outside when you come in the city. We want you to see that same beauty when you leave the city and that’s why we picked this location to have our adopted street program,” Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers president Tony Washington said.

The group started the clean-up at the intersection of Cache and Fort Sill Boulevard and ended just before the road forks.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.