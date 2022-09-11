Duncan Banner celebrates 130th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Banner invited the community out to celebrate the newspaper’s 130th birthday Saturday.

It’s one of the longest running businesses in Stephens County, serving the community since 1892. That’s the year the first publication ran on September 9th.

The birthday bash, right in front of the Banner’s office, included bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall, fire departments, and more.

Managing Editor Charlene Belew said she hopes the paper is around for another 100 years.

”Thank you, for sure, that’s the big one, especially to all of our donors, our sponsors, any of the vendors who came out,” Belew said. “What we did today wouldn’t have been possible without all the community support we received.”

There were writing, coloring and photo contests with different age divisions with prizes.

