Early morning wreck causes vehicle fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.

It happened before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus.

The fiery crash involved a car and a truck with a trailer attached. Altus Police and Fire Departments responded.

No word yet on any injuries or the condition of those involved.

