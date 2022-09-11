Expert Connections
Early morning wreck causes vehicle fire in Jackson County

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.

It happened before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus.

The fiery crash involved a car and a truck with a trailer attached. Altus Police and Fire Departments responded.

No word yet on any injuries or the condition of those involved.

