Early morning wreck causes vehicle fire in Jackson County
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.
It happened before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus.
The fiery crash involved a car and a truck with a trailer attached. Altus Police and Fire Departments responded.
No word yet on any injuries or the condition of those involved.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.