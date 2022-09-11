Fatal Collision in Jackson County

JACKSON CO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma highway patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Jackson county Saturday evening. This happened at S county road 205 and E county road 155, approximately half mile south and 1 mile east of Blair in Jackson county a 2018 GMC Sierra that was driven by 43 year old Jubb Frith departed the roadway striking a bridge causing the vehicle to go into an embankment. Frith was then transported to Jackson county memorial hospital who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

