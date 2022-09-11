Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Fatal Collision in Jackson County

one dead after a wreck
one dead after a wreck(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma highway patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Jackson county Saturday evening. This happened at S county road 205 and E county road 155, approximately half mile south and 1 mile east of Blair in Jackson county a 2018 GMC Sierra that was driven by 43 year old Jubb Frith departed the roadway striking a bridge causing the vehicle to go into an embankment. Frith was then transported to Jackson county memorial hospital who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to...
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
LPD releases name of driver in fatal east Lawton crash
The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ, a black male with...
Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting

Latest News

Highs today may be in the low 80s, but we’ll be warming back up soon enough!
First Alert Forecast- It feels like fall! (For now...)
A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.
Early morning wreck causes vehicle fire in Jackson County
Community members paid tribute to and remembered the late bull rider Rowdy Swanson, who was...
Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event fundraises for OSU scholarship
The Duncan Banner is one of the longest running businesses in Stephens County, serving the...
Duncan Banner celebrates 130th birthday