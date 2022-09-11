First Alert Forecast- It feels like fall! (For now...)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Highs today may be in the low 80s, but we’ll be warming back up soon enough! By the time you pull the flannels out of storage, swap out the Hawaiian air fresheners with cinnamon pine cones, and sit through the line at the coffee shop for that latte, we’ll be back in the mid-90s!

For the rest of today, we’ll keep the spotty cloud cover of the early morning as that boundary passes through and kicks up some light and sparse drizzles. The front brings with it gusty winds from the north, ranging from 10-20 mph for most of the day. By the time tomorrow rolls around, the high pressure off to our west will begin to work its way over us, clearing out any remaining clouds and putting us on a warming path.

Tomorrow, we’ll have highs in the high 80s, and by Tuesday we’ll be settled back in the mid-90s. From Tuesday on, its mostly sunny / partly cloudy skies, mid-90 highs, and south/southeast winds ranging 10-15 mph.

And let’s not forget our Sunday Bonus Forecast! Next Sunday through next Tuesday, temps continue to climb slightly, getting up to high 90s. Wednesday the 21st - Friday the 23rd, we even see the return of an old enemy: triple digits. While still uncertain this far out, one model in particular has us reaching 100 and above.

That means we’ve got to enjoy these fantastically fall temps while we can!

-Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

