Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber to host State of the City address

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting an exclusive address by Mayor Stan Booker on the state of the city later this month.

In past years, the address has been at a Lawton City Council meeting and the Chamber luncheon. This year, only one address will be given to the public.

It will also be livestreamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page. The address will be held at noon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at www.lawtonfortsillchamber.com or by calling 580-355-3541.

