Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber to host State of the City address

Tickets can be purchased at www.lawtonfort sillchamber.com or by calling 580-355-3541.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lawtonfort sillchamber.com or by calling 580-355-3541.(kswo)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting an exclusive address by Mayor Stan Booker on the state of the city later this month.

In past years, the address has been at a Lawton City Council meeting and the Chamber luncheon. This year, only one address will be given to the public.

It will also be livestreamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page. The address will be held at noon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at www.lawtonfortsillchamber.com or by calling 580-355-3541.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to...
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
LPD releases name of driver in fatal east Lawton crash
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ, a black male with...
Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting

Latest News

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 10th annual Chili Fundraiser Saturday.
Valley View VFD Chili Fundraiser
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers cleaned up part of Cache Road on Saturday.
Buffalo Soldiers clean-up Cache Rd.
The grounds for a future 9/11 memorial were dedicated Saturday morning outside of the Lawton...
9/11 Memorial Site Dedication
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith died in a wreck Saturday night in...
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash