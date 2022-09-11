Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Classic Pops’

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their sixty-first season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening.

The orchestra performed popular tunes... many from movies... at the McMahon Auditorium.

This is the first of three concerts L-P-O has scheduled for this season... but the board of directors president says they are hoping this one will get people interested in the orchestra.

”John Williams, Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark... popular things they may recognize makes it a little more inviting for a wider audience. That’s what we are kind of hoping, to hook them in on this one and get them to come back and hear real classical music.”

Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch led the orchestra.

They dedicated it to a former board member that recently passed - Bob Zwaan.

The next performance is planned for February.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to...
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
LPD releases name of driver in fatal east Lawton crash
LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ, a black male with...
Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting

Latest News

youth softball in lawton
Youth Softball Hits Lawton
First Alert Forecast 9/11 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime rebound in September
The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 10th annual Chili Fundraiser Saturday.
Valley View VFD Chili Fundraiser
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers cleaned up part of Cache Road on Saturday.
Buffalo Soldiers clean-up Cache Rd.