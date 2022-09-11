Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Classic Pops’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their sixty-first season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening.

The orchestra performed popular tunes... many from movies... at the McMahon Auditorium.

This is the first of three concerts L-P-O has scheduled for this season... but the board of directors president says they are hoping this one will get people interested in the orchestra.

”John Williams, Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark... popular things they may recognize makes it a little more inviting for a wider audience. That’s what we are kind of hoping, to hook them in on this one and get them to come back and hear real classical music.”

Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch led the orchestra.

They dedicated it to a former board member that recently passed - Bob Zwaan.

The next performance is planned for February.

