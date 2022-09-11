Expert Connections
Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday

He went to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite man went to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a wreck in Greer County.

According to OHP’s report, around 5 p.m. the man was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 9 and failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 34.

The vehicle left the road, hitting a utility pole. He went to OU Medical Center with head and trunk injuries.

The cause of the collision and condition of the driver are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

