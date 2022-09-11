Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite man went to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a wreck in Greer County.

According to OHP’s report, around 5 p.m. the man was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 9 and failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 34.

The vehicle left the road, hitting a utility pole. He went to OU Medical Center with head and trunk injuries.

The cause of the collision and condition of the driver are under investigation.

