One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.

The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park.

Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement.

They lost control of the bike and it slid, eventually separating the driver and vehicle. The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.

OHP determined an uneven roadway was to blame for the wreck.

