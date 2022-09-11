Expert Connections
Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event fundraises for OSU scholarship

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County community came out for the annual Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event on Saturday night.

Community members paid tribute to and remembered the late bull rider, who was killed at a PRCA rodeo in 2020.

The event raised money to provide a scholarship fund at Oklahoma State University in honor of Swanson, who was a member of the OSU Rode Team.

Rowdy’s father Jarrel Swanson said he created the scholarship to find something good in a tragic situation.

“I wanted to turn something bad into something good because Rowdy was a special kid and I mean, he was very special, but he wanted to do good for other kids,” Swanson said.

Swanson thanks everyone who helped make the event a success in its second year. They plan to make it an annual event.

