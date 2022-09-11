Valley View VFD Chili Fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 10th annual Chili Fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters served chili, hotdogs, sides and desserts to the community.

Tables were set-up inside the station for guests to eat their meals and mingle with the fire fighters.

They could also bid in a silent auction or buy tickets for a raffle.

Outside, kids played in a bounce house and explored a truck with one of the fire fighters.

Before the fundraiser, the department was about 11-thousand dollars short of their total fundraising goal.

”We’d like to try and get close to 25,000, that we’ve got money to carry us over for fuel, expenses... just daily operations and then what it will take to purchase our SCBA’s,” fire chief Lin Newton said.

If the department has enough, they are hoping to replace the device fire fighters use to breath in smoky areas.

The chief says they have had issues with the devices malfunctioning and need to replace them to keep their fire fighters safe.

