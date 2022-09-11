Expert Connections
Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail wraps up

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 16th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival wrapped up in Duncan Saturday evening.

Celebrations kicked off Friday night with an Italian-style dinner under the stars on Main Street and continued Saturday with wine tasting samples from wineries across Oklahoma, live music, vendors, door prizes and games.

Even those who were under 21 could participate in a separate area nearby without the alcohol.

