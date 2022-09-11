Youth Softball Hits Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first season for Lawton’s only all girls softball league is in full swing.

The first games of Lawton’s Y-M-C-A softball league were played at the former baseball fields of Tomlinson Middle school Saturday morning.

Girls ages 7 to 12 took their first swings as softball players.

“They were diving and sliding and hitting home runs. It was great. This was a really great first, opening day,” Lawton Youth YMCA Softball co-commissioner Cassy Tice said.

The new league is the only one to offer all-girls softball in Lawton.

Most of the girls got their start playing co-ed baseball.

At the end of the last baseball season, the league lost the fields and couldn’t continue offering the sport.

To make sure the girls could still play, parents decided the girls needed a league of their own.

“We realized our girl’s weren’t going to have an opportunity to play baseball or softball so we got together and we decided we were going to start a league,” Tice said.

Lawton Youth YMCA Softball co-commissioners Logan Dye and Tice organized a league, prepared a new field and acquired a pitching machine to help the girls hit the balls more easily.

Dye’s daughter, a player on one of the teams, said when the machine pitches she “was hitting the ball every time.”

Dye and Tice said, their goal for the new league is to prepare girls for the competitive softball they will find in middle, high school, and for some, even college.

“Show the girls that you don’t have to go travel, to have a good competitive league, you can have it here in Lawton and you can keep going. Try to get to college and go play at Cameron and play at OU, OSU, any college that will take you,” Dye said.

Tice and Dye are organizing their spring season, and anyone with kids interested in playing or creating a team should call the Lawton YMCA at 580-355-9622 or email them at welcomcenter@lawtonfamilyymca.org.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.