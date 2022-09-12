Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Brief cooldown becomes history as unseasonably warm temperatures return by tomorrow

Summertime heat reemerges and sticks around
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, bright and sunny as the warmup continues with highs soaring back into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. A stray shower or short-lived storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and early evening mainly south of the Red River.

The ridge will move over the Appalachian Mountains region allowing temperatures to remain above average for the remainder of the workweek. The ridge will strengthen over the weekend allowing temperatures to top out near 100° by Sunday and into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith died in a wreck Saturday night in...
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash
The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
He went to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday
A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.
Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

Latest News

The city of Lawton has started the first phase of its $6 million renovations to city hall.
The city of Lawton has started the first phase of its $6 million renovations to city hall
young talented artist featured at leslie powell art gallery
A young talented local artist is being featured at the Leslie Powell art Gallery
A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn't...
Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested
No other details were released about the situation.
Missing Altus woman located safe