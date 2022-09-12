7News First Alert Weather: Brief cooldown becomes history as unseasonably warm temperatures return by tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, bright and sunny as the warmup continues with highs soaring back into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. A stray shower or short-lived storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and early evening mainly south of the Red River.

The ridge will move over the Appalachian Mountains region allowing temperatures to remain above average for the remainder of the workweek. The ridge will strengthen over the weekend allowing temperatures to top out near 100° by Sunday and into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.