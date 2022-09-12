The city of Lawton has started the first phase of its $6 million renovations to city hall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction on the Lawton City Halls parking lot started last week and the city is hoping to be finished by the end of this year.

The next step is to start renovations on the inside of the city hall, which includes the first, second and third floors.

The goal is not only to make city hall beautiful but to move all the employees that are not currently at City hall to city hall for one central location.

“The reason we’re excited about this is because we have other administrative portions of the city in other buildings around the city. So we are able now with this construction to eventually to move all of those people who are in other buildings around the city into city hall and the parking lot reconstruction is just the beginning of that,” said Michael Cleghorn, The City of Lawton’s city manager.

Joseph Painter, Lawton’s director of engineering, said they also have plans to make it easier and more convenient for citizens to pay their utility bills.

“Here were building a little annex building, like a bank teller type building. But it will be where you can pay your utility bills a drive-thru. Right now we don’t have a drive-thru facility everyone has to go inside. This will give a drive-thru facility for customers trying to pay their utility bills,” Painter said.

The city is paying for this project using the CIP which is a Capitol improvement plan.

“And the capital improvement plans allows us the funding to make improvements or build infrastructure for the city. It could be anything from sewer water roads and in this case, it’s the build-out of this old building which was built in 1907,” said Cleghorn.

The budget for this project has been slated for 6 million dollars, but inflation might affect that.

“Construction cost has increased and the council has been brief on those increases. So we’re looking to keep those prices as low as possible. But with inflation things have crept up a bit,” Cleghorn said.

The employees that will be moving over to City Hall will be finance and IT who are currently working at the old city hall.

“Will only have to pay one electrical bill then, in the cause of if we move them out of the old city hall which used to be the old post office. We will no longer need that building and we’ll be able to take that building down which that does a couple of things. It allows us to expand Shelper park and there is a plan to expand Shelper park. But right now that old city hall ie the old post office building is in the way,” Cleghorn said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.