Duncan event teaches kids as young as 4 about art

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Sign ups are still open for a Duncan based art experience for kids 4 years and older.

The Brushstrokes and Wranglers creative program kicked off Monday.

Every Monday afternoon, between 1:45 and 2:30 for the next eight weeks, kids and their parents will be meeting at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to let their creativity flow, but with a western twist.

Today’s artistic theme was everything Milkshakes, in celebration of today being National Chocolate Milkshake day.

“I always get to tell the story and sing the songs,” teacher Edie Stewart said. “The kids love to do little motions, songs, and little hand games, and they don’t care how bad I sing, so I kind of like that. I always have a captive audience and they love to do the little dances and things like that so that’s really fun for me.”

Limited spaces are still available for the next eight weeks.

To sign your child up, give Leah a call at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, at 580-252-6692

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.