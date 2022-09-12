Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, around 10 a.m., the structure was fully involved.

Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

We will continue to post updates, as we learn more.

