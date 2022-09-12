First Alert 7 Forecast: Say Goodbye to the Taste of Fall | 9/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a pleasant start to this Monday morning with many in the 50s. Some north are in the upper 40s and some south are in the low 60s. The jacket will be required heading out the door this morning all thanks to clear skies and light winds (plus the cooler airmass overhead from the cold front over the weekend). Unfortunately this taste of Fall will not last as a gradual warming trend is expected come the end of the week.

Todays forecast will remain near or slightly below average with many topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will shift towards the south remaining light at 5 to 15mph. Tonight will remain quiet with clear skies. As a result, temperatures by Tuesday morning will fall into the low 60s for most locations.

A ridge of high pressure will influence our weather pattern resulting in warmer and dry conditions through the rest of this week. In fact, models are nearly unanimous in keeping high temperatures above average. During this time, daytime highs will increase into the mid to upper 90s. This does include the possibility of some western counties reaching the triple digits over the weekend. Most of the week will stay mostly sunny with the expectation of Wednesday/Thursday where partly cloudy skies are expected.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly shift east by the end of the week but we’re looking to stay mostly dry during this time. With that being said, some models are spitting out isolated, light rain showers for Thursday and Friday. There doesn’t appear to be much of a chance for precipitation with a disturbance that is looking to pass by but it’s something the First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye on.

Have a great Monday! -LW

