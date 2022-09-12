Expert Connections
Interview: Lawton Public School Foundation Executive Director Discusses Annual Breakfast Fundraiser

By Cade Taylor and Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation is preparing for its annual breakfast fundraiser, which takes place this week.

7News spoke with Lisa Carson, the Executive Director for the Lawton Public School Foundation, about the upcoming breakfast fundraiser and a 2022 Chevy Silverado Giveaway they’re hosting.

The foundation’s annual breakfast fundraiser will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, September 16th, at the Golden Corral on 2632 NW Cache Road. Regular tickets will cost $20, but Lawton Public School employees can purchase tickets for $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance at any Lawton Public School or the door on Friday.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the teachers and students of Lawton Public Schools.

In addition to the breakfast fundraiser, the LPS Foundation is also hosting a drawing for community members to win a 2022 Chevy Silverado. Tickets to enter the drawing cost $50 and can be purchased from any LPS Foundation member, or their website, until November 28th.

All proceeds from ticket sales for the Chevy Silverado giveaway will also go toward LPS students and teachers.

For more information, you can contact Lisa Carson at (580) 585-6251 or visit here.

